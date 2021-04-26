adidas’ (ADS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €299.53 ($352.39).

Shares of ADS opened at €266.10 ($313.06) on Monday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €277.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €281.07.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

