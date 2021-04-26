Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $514.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,194. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

