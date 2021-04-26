Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.75.

TSE AEM opened at C$82.47 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.02. The firm has a market cap of C$20.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$74.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,428,280. Insiders have acquired 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 over the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.