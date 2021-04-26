Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.60 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.21 ($3.78).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.65 ($5.47) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.14 and a 200-day moving average of €4.64.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.