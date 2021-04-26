Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Akerna were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Akerna by 22.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 1,973.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akerna by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 858,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

