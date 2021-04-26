Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $13.98 on Friday. Akouos has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Akouos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,577,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 383,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Akouos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 174,279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,103,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

