Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $13.98 on Friday. Akouos has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Akouos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,577,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 383,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Akouos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 174,279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,103,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit