Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$9.75 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

AGI traded down C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$10.65. 86,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

