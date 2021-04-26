Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albertsons Companies (ACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.