Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.32.

ALDX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit