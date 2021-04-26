Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.32.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

ALDX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.