Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Boosts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 2.38% of SVB Financial Group worth $610,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.59.

SIVB opened at $564.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.85 and a 200 day moving average of $420.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $585.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

