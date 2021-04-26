Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Sells 1,742,000 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,742,000 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $279,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 102,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $119.80 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $101.27 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.10.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.16.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

