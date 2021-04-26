Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALHC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.17.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
