Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALHC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last quarter.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

