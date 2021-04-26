Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ALHC opened at $24.71 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

