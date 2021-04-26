Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €219.00 ($257.65).

FRA ALV opened at €216.40 ($254.59) on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €195.82.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

