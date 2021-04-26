Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 153,345 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 152,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $34.80. 5,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,405. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Analyst Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit