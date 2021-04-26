Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 12,196 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

UNP traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.76. 73,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $226.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

