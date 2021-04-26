Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,242 shares of company stock worth $38,645,022. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.30. 82,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $231.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

