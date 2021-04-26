AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.79.

TSE ALA traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.17. 714,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,344. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.19.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

