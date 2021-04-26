Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In related news, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,240 shares of company stock valued at $17,219,167. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 427,210 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,731,000 after buying an additional 65,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 53,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,975 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 163,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -339.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.