Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $35.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

