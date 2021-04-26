Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $10.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.19. 228,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 195.23 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

