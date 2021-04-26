Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

ATUS opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after buying an additional 853,487 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after buying an additional 4,447,177 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after buying an additional 2,692,052 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

