Amarillo National Bank Acquires 7,407 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.97. 9,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,449. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $112.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

