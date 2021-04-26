Amarillo National Bank Has $614,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.75. 46,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

