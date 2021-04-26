Amarillo National Bank Purchases 183 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.44. 3,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

