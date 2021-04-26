Amarillo National Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,626 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.18. 475,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.