Amarillo National Bank Sells 93 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.24. The company had a trading volume of 48,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

