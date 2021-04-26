Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Ambev has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,411,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ambev by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

