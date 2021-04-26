American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.63.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 183,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,509,435.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,926.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,797 shares of company stock worth $8,735,821. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.