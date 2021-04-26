American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Down 2.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.81 and last traded at $36.82. Approximately 21,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,733,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Specifically, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,509,435.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,926.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,797 shares of company stock worth $8,735,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

