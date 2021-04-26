American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $122.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,897. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

