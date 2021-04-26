American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Reduced by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in American Water Works by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American Water Works by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after buying an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $158.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

