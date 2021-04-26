AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $121.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

