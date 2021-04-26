Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $255.88. 26,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.