Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

