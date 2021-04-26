Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.65 Million

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to post sales of $315.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.20 million and the highest is $318.00 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $311.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 352,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

