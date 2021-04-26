Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce sales of $166.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.20 million and the highest is $174.00 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $122.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $857.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.28 million to $883.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.