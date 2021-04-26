Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 654,438 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,400,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.67.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

