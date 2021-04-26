Analysts Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. Cantel Medical posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 306.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of Cantel Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 228,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $89.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

