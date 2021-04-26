Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.32. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHMI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 499,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $170.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.