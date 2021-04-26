Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.22. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 567.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,833,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.93. 28,322,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,841,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

