Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. 562,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

