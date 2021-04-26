Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $124,192.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $63.55. 237,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,463. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -119.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

