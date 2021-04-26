Analysts Issue Forecasts for Docebo Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Docebo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCBO. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of DCBO opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69. Docebo has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.