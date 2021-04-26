Analysts Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Target Price at €164.50

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €164.50 ($193.53).

BC8 has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ETR BC8 traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €169.80 ($199.76). 37,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04. Bechtle has a one year low of €126.10 ($148.35) and a one year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €162.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €169.11.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

