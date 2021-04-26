Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $24.11

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,619. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.