Analysts Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $31.75

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HARP shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,629 shares of company stock valued at $22,220,289. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 230,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,161 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HARP stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Analyst Recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit