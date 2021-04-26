Analysts Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $31.75

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HARP shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,629 shares of company stock valued at $22,220,289. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 230,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,161 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HARP stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

