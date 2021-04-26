Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Target Price at C$3.77

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGI. CIBC downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

TSE:OGI traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,825. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$993.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.75.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

