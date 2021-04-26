Analysts Set Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) PT at GBX 5,071.25

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,071.25 ($66.26).

Several research firms have commented on RSW. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

LON:RSW traded down GBX 2.34 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,497.66 ($84.89). 60,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,534. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 2,375.38 ($31.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,158.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,915.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

