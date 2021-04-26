Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price at $143.60

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,501. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.17. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

